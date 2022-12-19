Armed police responding to sudden death in Massey. Video / Hayden Woodward

A woman who died shortly after police found her with serious injuries yesterday evening was attacked in an alleyway next to a west Auckland sports centre.

The entrance of Waitakere Badminton Centre and an alleyway that runs alongside it has been taped off as police investigate a woman’s sudden death.

The entrance and exit to the alleyway are being guarded by uniformed officers.

An officer could be seen speaking to members of the public and other residents outside the badminton centre on Royal Rd, Massey, this morning.

The alleyway and a corridor to the side of the centre were covered with tarpaulin, with a ladder spanning both paths.

The scene on Royal Rd, Massey, where a woman was killed yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

A neighbour who lives on Cedar Heights Ave told the Herald this morning that her friend who lives along the alleyway told her the alleged attacker had parked his vehicle at the centre’s car park before chasing after the woman who was walking upwards through the alleyway and the attack took place.

“We are very concerned, our street has had a lot of problems, and the area is not safe anymore. Especially for the kids, they go through that alleyway a lot.”

A Cedar Heights Ave resident said her cousin who lives next to the woman who died told her she was stabbed to death.

Another neighbour said the victim lived in a house that has a driveway running down the side of the alleyway next to the badminton centre.

A resident was also seen laying a bouquet of flowers at the entrance of the alleyway.

The Massey Birdwood Settlers Association Inc, the resident and ratepayers group that covers the area said saddened by the news of the recent incident.

“This is not Massey, in fact, the incidents in Auckland, in Waikato, and throughout the country are not New Zealand.”

Secretary John Riddell travels past the badminton centre every day and lives just a kilometre away from it.

“It is sad when anyone dies, especially at Christmas time, and in such circumstances.”

A woman lays flowers at Royal Rd, Massey, where a woman was killed yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Yesterday a homicide investigation was launched following a woman’s death in Massey.

Officers were called to a property on Royal Rd around 5.45 pm to reports a woman had been seriously injured.

“Sadly, she died at the scene. Police are working to establish what has occurred,” Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said.

“There will be a police presence in the area as officers conduct a scene examination and initial inquiries, which will include going door-to-door and speaking with people in the area.”

Police gave no update on the hunt for the person responsible.

Members of the public said they saw a body on the road and heard a woman screaming.

An officer seen speaking to members of Waitakere badminton club on Royal Rd, Massey. Photo / Akula Sharma

Other witnesses had described seeing a shirtless man holding a knife.

Armed police responded to the sudden death just before 6pm.

A woman in a distraught state was seen standing across the road from the scene near the Waitakere Badminton Centre. When asked, the woman said she knew the victim.

A person has posted on Facebook saying they saw a body.

“Saw a body lying on the ground and a whole lot of cops n ambulance car [sic]. They’ve closed the area down now.”

Mac Yu who was playing badminton with friends said he heard a woman scream just after 5pm. But he thought it was just from another group of badminton players.

But soon police arrived and told the players they had to remain in the hall.

Police search bushes near Waitakere Badminton Centre. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Yu said 13 people were kept in the hall before they were eventually escorted out one by one.

He and his group of friends were the last four people in the hall. They were kept inside for two and a half hours.

They were escorted out by police just after 8pm.

A worker at the badminton centre said earlier they’d been told to stay indoors after reports of a weapon.

Another badminton player who did not want to be named said he saw a man running in the centre’s car park holding what looked like a knife in his hand. The man was not wearing a shirt.

A man has posted on social media saying he saw a man running around with no top on while he was parked at traffic lights.

“Yelled something about someone with a knife, and stabbing someone. I couldn’t see anything just him running back to his van to grab a big wrench.”

A witness told NZME they saw eight police cars, two of them dog units, armed police standing outside the badminton centre, and an ambulance.

There were also reports of a helicopter hovering over the scene.








