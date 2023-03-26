Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Police continue investigations after foot found on Wellington beach

NZ Herald
Quick Read
The foot was found at Petone Beach, in Wellington, early on Saturday morning. Image / Google

The foot was found at Petone Beach, in Wellington, early on Saturday morning. Image / Google

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances that led up to a foot being found on a beach in Wellington.

A police spokesman said early this morning that the update provided yesterday still stands - that the search for any items that may be connected or relevant to the initial discovery continues.

It comes after police were called to Petone Beach on Saturday after a member of the public found a shoe, with what is believed to be a foot inside, about 8am.

Police said they carried out a land and water search around the area - but nothing further was found.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Authorities have already said that the situation is not being treated as a homicide.

However, anyone who saw anything that may help police inquiries is being urged to contact Police immediately.


Latest from New Zealand