The foot was found at Petone Beach, in Wellington, early on Saturday morning. Image / Google

The foot was found at Petone Beach, in Wellington, early on Saturday morning. Image / Google

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances that led up to a foot being found on a beach in Wellington.

A police spokesman said early this morning that the update provided yesterday still stands - that the search for any items that may be connected or relevant to the initial discovery continues.

It comes after police were called to Petone Beach on Saturday after a member of the public found a shoe, with what is believed to be a foot inside, about 8am.

Police said they carried out a land and water search around the area - but nothing further was found.

Authorities have already said that the situation is not being treated as a homicide.

However, anyone who saw anything that may help police inquiries is being urged to contact Police immediately.



