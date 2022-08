The boy's death on Sunday night is currently being investigated. Photo / File

The boy's death on Sunday night is currently being investigated. Photo / File

Police have confirmed more details about the person who died in Wairoa on Sunday.

He was a 7-year old boy living in Frasertown.

The boy was found unresponsive at his home address, and despite efforts to revive him was pronounced dead at Wairoa Hospital.

A police spokesperson said a post-mortem was completed on Tuesday, and the results of this will help determine cause of death.

Earlier police said the tragedy was being treated as "unexplained".

