Police confirm body found in Waikanae is missing man Joe Pryor

Joe Pryor. Photo / File

Police have confirmed the identity of a body found in Reikorangi is missing man Joe Pryor.

The 63-year-old was reported missing on November 27 and an extensive search operation and investigation ensued in Waikanae, on the Kāpiti Coast north of Wellington.

Police extended their condolences to Pryor's family and friends and thanked all of those who assisted in the search or provided information.

Shortly after Pryor's body was found on Saturday, the family issued a statement.

"Unfortunately, Joe has passed away. We wanted to thank everyone in this community who shared the posts, printed the flyers and gave us valuable information. This mammoth effort surely aided our search and is what led us to him in the end.

"Joe was a wonderful, gentle, kind man who was loved so much by everyone who knew him. Through these two weeks we, the family and support team, have been through an extremely difficult time but recognise and continue to recognise the overwhelming love and kindness that we received from this group in New Zealand and around the world. Take care and thank you."

The family asked for privacy to grieve the loss at this time and turned off comments on a Facebook page.

The last confirmed sighting of Pryor was at 8.45am on the day he went missing on Elizabeth St, Waikanae.

Shortly beforehand, Pryor was spotted on CCTV footage from the Waikanae Chartered Club at 8.22am wearing blue overalls and his Travelmarvel backpack.

His disappearance was considered to be out of character.

Police continue to make inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner.

The Coroner will release their finding in due course.