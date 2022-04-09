Jeff Allan was last seen on Saturday 9 April. Photo / NZ Police

Police are asking the public for assistance to find a missing 53-year-old man.

Jeff Allan was last seen by his family in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn earlier today.

He's described as being of thin to medium build and was wearing a black shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety, as are his family.

Allan has links across the city including in Onehunga, Kumeū, Grafton and where he was last seen in New Lynn.

Anyone with any information, or who has seen Allan, is asked to contact the police on 111 and quote file number 220409/3504.