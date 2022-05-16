Auckland police are appealing to the public to locate a 23-year-old woman who went missing yesterday.
Nicole Thomas has not been seen since 4pm on Monday.
She was last seen in the Papakura area wearing a light blue jumper and black and white pants. She also had a black handbag.
"Police and her family have concerns for her safety," said a police spokesperson.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Thomas may be in the Drury or Auckland CBD area, says police.
Police as anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts to contact 111 and quote the event number P050591638.