Nicole Thomas went missing yesterday and police and her family are concerned for her safety. Photo / Supplied

Auckland police are appealing to the public to locate a 23-year-old woman who went missing yesterday.

Nicole Thomas has not been seen since 4pm on Monday.

She was last seen in the Papakura area wearing a light blue jumper and black and white pants. She also had a black handbag.

This is the outfit Nicole Thomas was believed to be wearing when she went missing. Photo / Supplied

"Police and her family have concerns for her safety," said a police spokesperson.

Thomas may be in the Drury or Auckland CBD area, says police.

Police as anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts to contact 111 and quote the event number P050591638.