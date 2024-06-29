Advertisement
Police concerned for Huntly woman Rachel Smith missing since yesterday

NZ Herald
Rachel Smith was last seen walking towards Great South Road from George Road, Huntly around 2:30pm yesterday. Photo / NZ Police

Police are urgently seeking the public’s help to locate a woman missing in Huntly since yesterday.

Rachel Smith was last seen walking towards Great South Road from George Road, Huntly at around 2.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Smith has since been reported missing and is believed to have been wearing a blue vest, black lace top and black frilly skirt, police said.

She has been missing overnight and may have sought shelter in a garage or shed.

Residents in surrounding areas are urged to check their properties.

Her family have told police they have concerns for her welfare.

Police urge locals to contact Police on 111 and quote file number 240628/9853 if they have any information on her disappearance.

