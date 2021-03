Ashley was last seen at around 11.15am on Thursday in Hastings on Windsor Avenue, Parkvale. Photo / Supplied

Police are seeking sightings of missing Hawke's Bay 13-year-old Ashley Lay.

Ashley was last seen at around 11.15am on Thursday in Windsor Avenue, Parkvale, Hastings.

"We believe she may be travelling in a white Toyota Hilux, registration number ELP624,a police statement said.

"Police are concerned for her safety and well being."

Anyone who has seen Ashley or is aware of her whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 111 and quote file number 210318/4178.