Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police Commissioner slams shoplifting directive as ‘confusing and unhelpful’

RNZ
3 mins to read

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers has urged districts to investigate retail crime despite the value thresholds. Photo / NZ Herald

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers has urged districts to investigate retail crime despite the value thresholds. Photo / NZ Herald

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

The Police Commissioner says a directive sent to staff about not investigating retail crime below certain thresholds was “confusing and unhelpful”.

He has asked for a reminder to be issued to all district commanders that they should continue to catch offenders wherever possible, regardless of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand