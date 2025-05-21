Police have caught up with two of Auckland’s most recidivist retail crime offenders this week. Photo / 123RF

“It was soon established the man was being sought in relation to a series of shoplifting from retailers across Auckland,” she said.

“The man will face seven shoplifting charges, with three of those being valued over $1000.”

The 41-year-old will be appearing in the Waitākere District Court today and will have his bail opposed, police said.

Counties Manukau East Police have laid more than 10 charges against a Mongrel Mob member.

Area prevention manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, said units were attending a family harm event in Ōtara on Sunday.

“Staff established one of the parties involved had numerous warrants for his arrest in relation to shoplifting offending in Auckland and Whangārei,” he said.

“He was also a target for the NRISU given how prolific his offending has been over the past month.”

Cook said the 34-year-old man appeared in the Manukau District Court on 10 shoplifting offences.

“Police successfully applied to have this man’s bail opposed and he has been remanded in custody to reappear in July.”

