- Police arrested two alleged prolific retail crime offenders in Auckland this week.
- One man faces seven shoplifting charges, with three over $1000 in value, and will appear in Waitākere District Court.
- A second man, a Mongrel Mob member, faces 10 charges and is remanded in custody.
Police have caught up with two of Auckland’s alleged most recidivist retail crime offenders, accused of being involved in recent months in stealing goods worth thousands.
Police said both men were of interest to the National Retail Investigation Support Unit (NRISU), after allegedly committing more than $10,000 worth of prolific offending recently.
Early this morning, a Waitematā Crime Squad unit came across a vehicle in Massey when they carried out prevention patrols, police said.
Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said a traffic stop was carried out on Don Buck Rd.