Auckland retail crime: Two arrested over $10,000 shoplifting spree

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

NZ retail demand surges, hospital EDs divert patients with costly vouchers, UK halts Israel trade talks, Christchurch debates dumped trolleys.
  • Police arrested two alleged prolific retail crime offenders in Auckland this week.
  • One man faces seven shoplifting charges, with three over $1000 in value, and will appear in Waitākere District Court.
  • A second man, a Mongrel Mob member, faces 10 charges and is remanded in custody.

Police have caught up with two of Auckland’s alleged most recidivist retail crime offenders, accused of being involved in recent months in stealing goods worth thousands.

Police said both men were of interest to the National Retail Investigation Support Unit (NRISU), after allegedly committing more than $10,000 worth of prolific offending recently.

Early this morning, a Waitematā Crime Squad unit came across a vehicle in Massey when they carried out prevention patrols, police said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said a traffic stop was carried out on Don Buck Rd.

Police have caught up with two of Auckland’s most recidivist retail crime offenders this week. Photo / 123RF
“It was soon established the man was being sought in relation to a series of shoplifting from retailers across Auckland,” she said.

“The man will face seven shoplifting charges, with three of those being valued over $1000.”

The 41-year-old will be appearing in the Waitākere District Court today and will have his bail opposed, police said.

Counties Manukau East Police have laid more than 10 charges against a Mongrel Mob member.

Area prevention manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, said units were attending a family harm event in Ōtara on Sunday.

“Staff established one of the parties involved had numerous warrants for his arrest in relation to shoplifting offending in Auckland and Whangārei,” he said.

“He was also a target for the NRISU given how prolific his offending has been over the past month.”

Cook said the 34-year-old man appeared in the Manukau District Court on 10 shoplifting offences.

“Police successfully applied to have this man’s bail opposed and he has been remanded in custody to reappear in July.”

Save

