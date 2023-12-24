Police close Levin road as emergency incident unfolds, person seriously injured in ‘altercation’

Police have shut down a road in Levin while they respond to an emergency incident in which a person has suffered serious injuries.

Police said they were called to Kawiu Rd in Levin about 4pm today following “an altercation”.

“One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Kawiu Rd has been closed between Tiro Tiro Rd and Lindsay Rd, and is likely to remain closed for some time while a scene examination is carried out.

“Two people have been arrested in relation to the incident and police will have an increased presence in the area.”

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson told the Herald the agency received a call at 4pm and responded to an address with an ambulance and a rapid response unit.

The spokesperson said one patient in a serious condition was taken to a Palmerston North emergency department.

