Police checkpoints in North to become mobile with spot checks

Fixed police checkpoints will change to roving patrols in Northland to check motorists for proof of address and vaccination passes. Photo / Tania Whyte

Police checkpoints will be replaced by mobile checks from tomorrow for those travelling into Northland from Auckland, with a focus on at-risk communities and popular tourist hotspots.

Only about half a dozen vehicles have been turned away at the checkpoints that were set up at Uretiti, south of Whangārei, and on State Highway 12 in Maungaturoto, since 11.59pm on Tuesday last week.

Police are pleased with what it calls an "extremely high level of compliance" and encouraged motorists to keep up the good work over summer to ensure the community is safe.

Northland police district commander Superintendent Tony Hill said officers would transition to spot checkpoints and regular roving patrols across the region over the next few weeks, from 6am tomorrow.

"Police will be deploying a number of staff to carry out these patrols and mobile checkpoints, with a focus around some of our most at-risk communities and popular tourist hotspots, to ensure that those travelling into these areas are following the travel requirements in place under the Covid-19 Protection Framework.

"We want to reassure our communities right across Northland police have plans in place to monitor ongoing compliance of those travelling into Northland."

Hill said motorists in Northland could expect to be stopped at any time and may be asked to provide their proof of address. Anyone travelling from Auckland may be asked to provide evidence of being fully vaccinated or a negative Covid test result in the past 72 hours.

Those found to have travelled into Northland from Auckland without adhering to these restrictions could face a fine, he said.

He acknowledged the support of local iwi and volunteers from the Tai Tokerau Border Control for helping police at the twin checkpoints.