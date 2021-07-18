Police chase and spike car in Hastings, man charged with reckless driving

Police pursued then spiked a car during a chase in Hastings on Saturday night. Photo / NZME

A man will appear in Hastings District Court on Monday on charges related to a police chase in Hastings on Saturday night.

A police spokesman said police attempted to stop a car on St Aubyn St in Hastings at 10pm Saturday over an earlier alleged assault.

Since the car was driving with its lights off at night and "causing potential danger to the public" a police pursuit was authorised and started, the spokesman said.

The car was spiked a short time later and the driver arrested on Caroline Dr, Hastings at 10.15pm.

A 38-year-old man will appear in Hastings District Court on Monday charged with failing to stop when signalled by Police, assault, reckless driving and contravening a protection order.

It was not the only chase of sorts overnight. At 1.30am on Sunday police also stopped a vehicle on Maraekakaho Rd, Hastings.

One person from the car took off on foot but was arrested about half an hour later.

Police had a warrant for a 31-year-old man's arrest and he will appear in Hastings District Court on Monday.

Police also responded to crashes on Friday night.

A police spokesperson said a two-car crash happened about 7.10pm, Friday night, at the intersection of Wilson Rd and Arbroath Ave.

The occupants of one vehicle had fled the scene on foot and an occupant of the second vehicle had received moderate injuries and was treated at the scene.

The police media centre in Wellington reported about midday Saturday that police were continuing investigations and it appeared no arrests had been made.

They said there was no confirmation of reports a pedestrian had been struck.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called at 7.12pm, and a crew assisted with first aid, but no one had been trapped in any vehicle, a spokesperson said.

Also on Friday evening police responded to a two-car crash on Guppy Rd in Taradale. There were no injuries.