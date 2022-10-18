Police have charged a 29-year-old man with reckless driving causing injury and driving while disqualified after a crash near Hawke's Bay Airport last week left one person fighting for their life in hospital. Photo / NZME

Police have charged a 29-year-old man with reckless driving causing injury and driving while disqualified after a crash near Hawke's Bay Airport last week left one person fighting for their life in hospital. Photo / NZME

Police have charged a 29-year-old man after a crash near Hawke's Bay Airport last week left two people fighting for their lives in hospital.

The man has charges of reckless driving causing injury and driving while disqualified. He is due to appear in the Hastings District Court on November 1.

One man in his 20s is currently in a stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital following the crash. Another man was discharged.

One of the men was left fighting for his life after the serious crash on the outskirts of Napier that closed part of a major road for four hours.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 7.30pm on Thursday on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, State Highway 2, near its intersection with Watchman Rd in Napier.

Police initially said one person had been seriously hurt, but on Friday morning a police spokeswoman said two people were in hospital.

The northbound lane of the expressway was closed until roughly 11.30pm on Thursday while emergency services responded.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and conducted a scene examination.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing. She clarified there had been no police pursuit prior to the crash.