The pair have been bailed to appear in the Christchurch District Court later this month. Photo / George Heard

Two people have been charged by police in Christchurch with allegedly distributing an objectionable publication.

In a statement from police tonight, a spokesperson said two people were arrested in Christchurch today over alleged offences under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act 1993.

A man has been charged with two counts of distributing an objectionable publication and one charge of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

A woman has been charged with distributing an objectionable publication, failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search and obstructing police.

They have been bailed to appear in the Christchurch District Court on August 31.

Police would not comment further while the case was before the courts.