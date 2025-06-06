Emergency services are attending the fire at a McDonald's on Pakuranga Rd. Video / Supplied, Te Rina Triponel

A 12-year-old has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire at an East Auckland McDonald’s restaurant last month.

Counties Manukau East CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey said the school-age child had been charged with causing the blaze and that others may also face charges.

“This young person has appeared in the Manukau Youth Court and is currently on court bail conditions,” Batey said.

“Police appreciate the fire has been of high interest to the local community.