McDonald’s on fire in Pakuranga, east Auckland; local buildings evacuated

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A McDonalds in the east Auckland suburb of Pakuranga is on fire. Photo / supplied

A McDonald’s in the Auckland suburb of Pakuranga is on fire this afternoon, spewing smoke across the East Auckland suburb.

A police spokesperson said Pakuranga Rd has been closed in both directions and that road users are advised to avoid the area.

The spokesperson said emergency services were attending a building fire on Pakuranga Rd.

“The fire, at the McDonald’s restaurant, was reported to police at about 3pm. At this stage there are no reports of injury.

“People are being evacuated from buildings in the immediate area as a precaution.”

A video sent to the Herald shows thick grey and black smoke coming from the building on Pakuranga Rd.

A staff member at the nearby petrol station told the Herald he could see plumes of smoke coming from the nearby McDonald’s.

“There are heaps of fire trucks and police cars,” he said.

“We have had to close our pumps. You can’t see anything outside because the smoke is so thick.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson confirmed there was a fire at the McDonald’s Pakuranga restaurant, currently being dealt with by emergency services.

“Procedures were followed to raise the alarm and safely evacuate staff and customers. We don’t have any further details at this stage.”

