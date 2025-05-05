A McDonalds in the east Auckland suburb of Pakuranga is on fire. Photo / supplied

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

5 May, 2025 03:49 AM 2 mins to read

A McDonalds in the east Auckland suburb of Pakuranga is on fire. Photo / supplied

A McDonald’s in the Auckland suburb of Pakuranga is on fire this afternoon, spewing smoke across the East Auckland suburb.

A police spokesperson said Pakuranga Rd has been closed in both directions and that road users are advised to avoid the area.

The spokesperson said emergency services were attending a building fire on Pakuranga Rd.

“The fire, at the McDonald’s restaurant, was reported to police at about 3pm. At this stage there are no reports of injury.

“People are being evacuated from buildings in the immediate area as a precaution.”