New Zealand

Police cars, 'many ambulances' seen at South Auckland incident

NZ Herald

Several people have been injured after police received reports of fighting in Opaheke, south of Auckland's Papakura

Police received reports of people fighting at an Opaheke address at 7.30pm.

"Our staff are at the scene now and making inquiries," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said, "several people sustained moderate injuries".

However, police could not confirm how many people were involved.

In a comment on Facebook, one local said they saw "around 16" police cars and "many ambulances".

Another local said they saw a "whole lot of teenagers fighting".