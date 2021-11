Police received reports of people fighting at an Opaheke address at 7.30pm.

Police received reports of people fighting at an Opaheke address at 7.30pm.

Police are currently in Opaheke, south of Auckland's Papakura following reports of "people fighting".

Police received reports of people fighting at an Opaheke address at 7.30pm.

"Our staff are at the scene now and making inquiries," the spokesperson said.

In a comment on Facebook, one local said they saw "around 16" police cars and "many ambulances".

Another local said they saw a "whole lot of teenagers fighting".