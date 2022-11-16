An investigation is underway after a police car has collided with a pedestrian in Hamilton East this afternoon.

At about 3.15pm, a police vehicle left the station on Anzac Parade with lights and siren activated heading to an urgent incident, and the collision happened shortly afterwards, a police spokesperson said.

Police are working to establish the exact circumstances, the spokesperson said, and providing support to the pedestrian and their family, as well as the staff involved.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will also be notified.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to come forward and speak to police. You can do so by calling 105 and quoting event number P052624400.