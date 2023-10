A police vehicle was involved a crash in Lower Hutt earlier this afternoon

A police vehicle was involved a crash in Lower Hutt earlier this afternoon

A police car was involved in a crash that forced the closure of a Lower Hutt road earlier today.

The crash involving two vehicles on Kennedy Good Bridge, Belmont, was reported about 2.30pm.

One person, who was not in the police vehicle, received minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

The road was closed for a period but has since re-opened.