Police calling for information after family cat shot dead

A family's pet cat has been shot dead with an air rifle in Masterton - and now police are appealing to the public for information regarding the incident.
The 10-year-old cat was found dead on Thursday afternoon last week on the High St side of Solway Showgrounds.
Read More
- Kiss of death: Elderly woman killed by cat - NZ Herald
- Dog bites cat being walked on Milford beach, allegations of racism - NZ Herald
- Cat owner prosecuted after neglected dental care led to euthanasia - NZ Herald
- It's me or the cat: Man dumps vegan girlfriend when she protests about his meat-eating pet cat ...
"The cat appeared to have a bullet wound to its neck and subsequent X-rays
have confirmed that the cat had been shot with an air rifle," a police spokesperson said in a statement.
Anyone who has any information regarding the incident should get in touch with Constable Hamish Bevin via 105, quoting file number 201214/7969.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
In January, Wellington cat George was left with a shattered scapula after what his owner described as a "heartless" event.
George was shot with either a BB gun or slug gun.
It was initially thought the George might have had just a sprain after he came home with a limp.
When he didn't improve, he was taken to the vet where an X-ray revealed he had a bullet wound.