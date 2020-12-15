Police calling for information after family cat shot dead

A family cat has died after being shot with an air rifle. Photo / 123rf

A family's pet cat has been shot dead with an air rifle in Masterton - and now police are appealing to the public for information regarding the incident.

The 10-year-old cat was found dead on Thursday afternoon last week on the High St side of Solway Showgrounds.

"The cat appeared to have a bullet wound to its neck and subsequent X-rays

have confirmed that the cat had been shot with an air rifle," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident should get in touch with Constable Hamish Bevin via 105, quoting file number 201214/7969.

In January, Wellington cat George was left with a shattered scapula after what his owner described as a "heartless" event.

George was shot with either a BB gun or slug gun.

It was initially thought the George might have had just a sprain after he came home with a limp.

When he didn't improve, he was taken to the vet where an X-ray revealed he had a bullet wound.