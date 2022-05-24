Police responded to an alleged break-in at a television station in Auckland overnight.
Authorities arrived at the Newshub premises on Flower St in Eden Terrace, central Auckland, after reports of a break-in.
It is understood the incident happened about 2.30am.
A witness told the Herald at least two people were taken into custody and could be seen in the back of a police car outside the premises.
At one point, an officer could be seen adjusting the mask of a man sitting in the back.
It is understood the pair broke in via a side door before police were alerted shortly afterwards.
The witness said a vehicle thought to belong to those involved could be seen with tools inside.
The incident happened during a night of mayhem after several reports of gunshots around the city.
At least seven suburbs were caught up - including those in South Auckland and West Auckland.