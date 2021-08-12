Police called to stabbing incident in Christchurch

Police have attended a stabbing incident in central Christchurch in which one person has been injured.
The armed offenders squad was seen carrying guns on Fitzgerald Ave near Worcester St.
Police said one person had suffered moderate injuries, although the nature and cause of those were still unclear.
An ambulance also attended the scene which was near a building site.
Police were seen attending, some in sports shorts and sneakers and another in sports gear.
Police are making further inquiries.