Police were called to shut down a brawl that erupted between audience members at a Taranami boxing event. Photo / NZME

Police were forced to shut down a boxing event in Taranaki last night after a massive brawl broke out between two groups in the audience, causing hundreds to be evacuated and multiple fights to be cancelled.

James Langton, the promoter for Hāwera Rumble, said the fight initially broke out outside the TSB Hub in Hāwera where the event was held. It was “simmered down” a short time later by Māori wardens, Langton said.

“Fifteen minutes later, from my understanding, it kicked off again with a group of two corporate tables inside,” Langton said.

The police had to be called to control the brawl the crowd of about 700 people had to be evacuated after the fire alarm was pulled.

The event ended early, with six matches being left unfought.

A police spokesperson said police responded to reports of disorder at the “Hāwera Hub” on Camberwell Rd at 8.40pm yesterday.

“The callers advised that there was a group of people fighting at that location. The organisers were requested to shut the event down, and police then helped move the people on,” the spokesperson said.

There were “no significant injuries noted” as a result of the fight.

Langton said it is “very sad” for the fighters and his team to have the event spoiled “by a few stupid idiots”.

“It’s very hard to prepare yourself to fight, it takes eight to 10 weeks in training camp,” Langton said

“And mentally, it takes a lot of mental strength to get into the ring and to finally get yourself to the night after all the training and mental preparation and have it spoiled by these idiots, it’s very disappointing.”

The fight initially broke out outside the TSB hub in Hawera. Photo / File

Langton believed he had the “proper preparations in place” when it came to preventing an incident like this, with extra security and discussions with local police prior to the event.

“But you know, there are always these kinds of people that want to ruin it for everyone else.”

Langton was apologetic to the fighters, the audience and those at the corporate tables who were caught up in the brawl.

For the boxers that missed their fights, Langton said he would consider holding a different event, but it would not take place in Hāwera.

"We won't be taking it back to Hāwera, maybe we'll be taking it back to my hometown in Ōpunake," Langton said.








