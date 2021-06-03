Voyager 2021 media awards
Police called to Palmerston North Airport after report of threat being made

The scene outside Palmerston North Airport this afternoon. Photo / Twiiter @joepfdavis

A flight has been diverted and any flights due to depart put on hold after a "bomb scare" at Palmerston North Airport this afternoon.

Airport chief executive David Lanham said the incident related to the terminal carpark area.

The entrance to the airport had been blocked and some passengers had been secured inside the terminal, he said.

Other people wanting to enter the airport for flights or to pick up others were waiting on Airport Drive outside the terminal, he said.

"Police are on site and are in control of the scene. We're really being guided by them at the moment."

He said police were doing a really good job keeping everyone up to date.

"Everyone is comfortable and safe in the terminal."

Police would soon sweep through the carpark with bomb sweeping devices, he said.

"We've had a couple [flights] land and one has been diverted away. Nothing will be departing until the scene deemed to be safe."

A police spokeswoman said officers were responding to a report of a threat being made around 2.16pm.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the threat and to speak with those involved."