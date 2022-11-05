Rugby League World Cup fans show their support in Otahuhu on Saturday night. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police put up cordons last night in two locations in South Auckland following potentially unruly behaviour by some rugby league fans.

“A large number of people and vehicles were present in the Māngere town centre and Ōtāhuhu last night,” a police spokeswoman told the Herald on Sunday morning.

“Cordons were put in place in both locations which assisted with crowd dispersal.”

No arrests were made last night, the spokeswoman said.

There has been visibly more police presence in South Auckland this weekend.

Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj said lives were put in danger this week after a World Cup match played in the UK, when a vehicle was driven erratically in the Māngere town centre after an assault.

Even though matches are being played in England, fan activity here was taking place late into the night, Srhoj said.

“We have been experiencing large volumes of vehicles and people gathering around south Auckland town centres prior to and after the games and some of the behaviour has been dangerous to themselves or others,” he said.

Problems being caused include people leaning out of vehicles and bonnet surfing.

“We have seen some people waving large national flags so enthusiastically these have created hazards, particularly when they obscure people running and dancing on the road between moving vehicles,” Srhoj said.

Complaints have also been made to police about excessively loud horns and speakers which were often attached illegally to vehicles.

Srhoj said such behaviour was unacceptable and impacted both local residents and businesses.

He said police had been working with community leaders appealing to fans to keep celebrations safe and respectful.

The Kiwis are playing Fiji today while Samoa plays Tonga on Monday morning at 3.30am.