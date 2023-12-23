Police call-out: ‘Significant’ police presence after incident in Papakura

Numerous police vehicles have rushed to Papakura after an incident.

An eye-witness told the Herald there was a “significant” police presence, including the armed offenders squad, arriving in the south Auckland suburb.

That included multiple vehicles meeting at a staging point at a Papakura petrol station.

A staff member at the petrol station said at one point there were 17 police cars on site.

The police have set up a roadblock at the intersection of Keeney Court and Clevedon Rd.

A police spokesperson said the arrival of multiple units was in relation to a “person of interest” being sighted.









More to come ...