Zhichao Wang, an east Auckland man who went missing and has yet to return to his Mellons Bay home.

An east Auckland local has gone missing after stating he was going for a walk at the beach yesterday morning.

Police have requested the public’s help to find Zhichao Wang, who has yet to return to his Mellons Bay home.

The 88-year-old would frequently walk along beaches near Mellons Bay, police said. He would also often visit Papatoetoe.

“He either walks or catches buses to get to where he is going.

“His family and police have concerns for his welfare and ask anyone who sights Zhichao to contact police as soon as possible on 111.”

Zhichao has short grey hair and is considered to be in good physical condition for someone his age.

He was last wearing a grey jacket and black pants.

Police said anybody with further information on his whereabouts should also contact Police on 105, quoting the event number P056021236.