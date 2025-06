Elisabeth was wearing blue pants, a dark-coloured long-sleeved top, black shoes and had distinctive long blonde/white hair.

She had been admitted to a Christchurch rest home the day she disappeared.

A Ryman spokesperson said she was referred for respite care on Wednesday.

Staff realised she had left shortly after 6pm and searched the home before calling the police.

Anyone who sees Elisabeth should ring 111 immediately and use the reference number 250604/5465. Non-urgent information can be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report”, and quoting the same reference number.

- RNZ