Police have blocked off Ford Rd in Rotorua’s Fordlands as officers carry out an arrest warrant this evening.

A spokeswoman for police told the Rotorua Daily Post the Armed Offenders Squad, St John Ambulance and Fire and Emergency NZ were called “as a precaution”.

Police were unable to give any further information at this stage, she said.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they had been called to help, but referred all questions to police.