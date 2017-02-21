Police: Beggars not being targeted

A Hastings beggar has been convicted for fraud. Photo / File

Police say it's not unusual for them to prosecute beggars who are asking for money but don't need it.

The comment comes after a Hastings beggar was convicted of fraud for begging for food and shelter - while on a benefit and living in a house.

READ MORE:

Hastings beggar convicted of fraud

Frank Lovich was charged with 16 nuisance offences, including fraud, after a member of the public, who knew his true background, reported him to police.

Police say the prolific beggar was pretending to be homeless, while sitting in the Bay City Plaza mall in Hastings with a sign begging for money for food and shelter.