Police attending firearms incident in Palmerston North, one person injured

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the Croydon Ave address in Highbury about 2.35pm on Sunday after a report of a firearm being discharged.

Police are responding to reports of a firearms incident in Palmerston North that has left one person injured.

“Initial reports suggest one person has been injured.

“The offender has left the scene and police are working to locate them.”

Cordons were in place and police asked the public to avoid the area while staff work at the scene.

Further information would be provided as it became available, the spokesperson said.

More to come.