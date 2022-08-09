House values dip further, a controversial harbour bridge trial is back on the cards and the violent attack of Tauranga’s new MP kept quiet in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are appealing for information after a man died in mysterious circumstances in West Auckland over the weekend.

Police have been at the scene on Clover Drive in Henderson since Saturday, with neighbours telling the Herald that were working under a tent and wearing white boiler suits.

Detective Inspector John Sutton, Waitematā CIB, said in a statement that police were treating the death as unexplained and expected to be at the scene for several days.

Police at the scene of an unexplained death in Henderson. Photo / Supplied

"A post mortem examination has been completed and at this stage police are still treating the man's death as unexplained," Sutton said.

"Our scene examination at the property has been in place since Saturday and we expect to remain at the address over the coming days."

He said police were in touch with next of kin and were ensuring they had support available to them.

He also appealed for information, asking anyone who knew something to speak.

"Investigators have been speaking with neighbours, but anyone who has information and hasn't yet spoken with Police is asked to contact us," he said.

Members of the public are asked to call police via the 105 phone service or online using Update My Report using the reference file number 220806/2000.

