Police in Raumanga, Whangarei, after being called to a sudden death incident. Photo / Northern Advocate

Police are at the scene of a sudden death in the Whangārei suburb of Raumanga.

Emergency services were called to the address just after 11am.

"We are responding to a report of a sudden death at a Raumanga property," said a spokesperson.

"It is too soon to provide further details or confirm the age of the person."

Further information about the death is expected later today.