Police are currently responding to a firearms incident in Onekawa, Napier. Photo / NZME

11 May, 2021 06:02 AM Quick Read

Police are currently responding to a firearms incident in Onekawa, Napier. Photo / NZME

Police attended a firearms incident in Onekawa, Napier, where one person has been injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Harold Holt Ave about 6pm on Tuesday.

A man was injured and later transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition by St John Ambulance.

A police spokesperson said enquiries were underway to establish the circumstances leading to the man's injuries.