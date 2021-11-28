Police assessing 'despicable' racist rant on TikTok by white supremacist

TikTok user Kody Tree posted a video calling for help to identify a possible white supremacist.

TikTok user Kody Tree posted a video calling for help to identify a possible white supremacist.

A TikTok user is calling for help to identify a man behind a "despicable" racist rant on the social media platform, and police are assessing the case.

In the offensive post, a young man in a cap and black T-shirt says he is white and claims his superiority is a "given".

"Believe it or not, there are a lot more people out there exactly like me," he said before performing a Nazi salute.

The man made other highly disparaging remarks about TikTok user Kody Tree's viewers - which the Herald has chosen not to report.

Tree, who called out the video on social media, said the white supremacist was talking about Māori and called on other users to help name and shame him.

His post had received more than 328,000 likes and some 28,400 comments by Sunday afternoon.

The Herald was unable to reach Tree.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon told the Herald the rant was "despicable" behaviour that may incite violence.

"It has no place in Aotearoa," he said, calling on the public to report racist content to Netsafe.

Foon also said TikTok needs to be responsible for material going through its platform.

Police say they received a report about the video on Saturday evening and are assessing the information provided.

Anyone who is able to identify the man is asked to call 105 and quote the file number 211127/3477.