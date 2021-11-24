'Pure racism': Internet divided over controversial noise complaint

A passive aggressive noise complaint had divided the internet after it was shared by a furious resident - but some have said it was rather polite. Photo / Getty

A passive aggressive noise complaint had divided the internet after it was shared by a furious resident - but some have said it was rather polite.

The letter, which was posted on social media, also sparked a heated conversation about racism.

In a tweet, a London man posted a photo of the letter with the caption: "Look at this letter my friend got from his neighbour? Can anyone spot the racism or is it us?"

The letter contained a paragraph that made reference to the Black Lives Matter movement.

It reads: "Dear occupants. Last night (Friday 19 November 2021) you once again decided to play very loud music from before midnight. This carried on till the early morning of Saturday 20 November.

"I am not sure if you realise that the bass sound of the loud music permeates through the walls, ceiling and floor of your apartment and makes it very difficult for us to sleep.

"I hope you understand and appreciate this very genuine grievance of your neighbours.

"We sincerely respect your 'lives' and space, and genuinely believe that it 'matters'. Hope similarly you can respect our lives and the environment that we chose to live in too. Thank you."

One person indicated it is possible to be correct about the complaint but racist at the same time.

"People are missing the fact that more than one thing can be true here. Yes, the receiver could have been too loud and inconsiderate," one response read.

"HOWEVER that doesn't mean you send a letter with racial puns in it. The last paragraph was unnecessary and cowardly. The letter was fine without it."

Another said: "To those saying this isn't racist, or questioning whether or not it is, do you think that last paragraph would have been included or phrased like that if the recipients of the letter were white?"

A third added: "The way it is all underlined and the fact they put 'lives' and 'matters' in quotations marks is pure racism."

However, some disagree with those who claim the letter to be racist, saying it was written with respect.

"Stop being an inconsiderate neighbor then running to the 'race card'. Respect your neighbours, loud music from my neighbors would definitely warrant them a letter from me as well. Respect is two way!"

Another said: "Nope not racist one bit, if anything it's asking for mutual respect. Can people like you stop blaring racism at every chance you get. Direct racism for sure do so but this is not racism."