Police ask public for help after Christchurch woman assaulted near an alleyway

Police are following a number of inquiries into the incident and have asked the community to help. Photo / NZPA

Police are following a number of inquiries into the incident and have asked the community to help. Photo / NZPA

The public has been asked to assist in a police investigation into the assault of a Christchurch woman, who was near an alleyway at the time.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said the woman was attacked on Saturday night around 9pm. The alleyway she was close to is on Sugden St, Barrington Park.

He said police are following a number of inquiries into the incident and have asked the community to help.

“We are seeking assistance from the community and anyone who was in the area at the time,” he said.

“This was a traumatic ordeal and the victim is receiving support from family and friends.”

Wells understands the community will be on high alert following news of the assault. He reassured them the police are “working hard to find the person responsible.

“If you were in the area around the time and noticed anything suspicious please get in contact.”

Members of the public who might have information have been asked to contact police by calling 105, or online using “Update My Report” and quote file number 221204/2416.

In particular, those who have dash-cam footage or CCTV of the incident have been asked to get in touch.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.