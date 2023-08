Police have arrested two people after a motorist pulled a fake gun on another driver during a road-rage incident in Piha today. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested two people after a motorist pulled a fake gun on another driver during a road-rage incident in Piha today. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested two people after a motorist pulled a fake gun on another driver during a road-rage incident in Piha today.

Piha residents reported a large armed police presence and the Eagle helicopter over the west coast settlement.

A police spokeswoman said they were called about 2.40pm and found an imitation firearm in a vehicle.

There were no reports of injuries, the spokeswoman said.