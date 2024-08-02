He appeared in Hastings District Court and was remanded in custody to reappear on August 27.

On Wednesday police executed a further four warrants, leading to more arrests.

A 17-year-old youth has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace.

All three are from Wairoa and were to appear in Wairoa District Court today.

In addition, a 21-year-old Wairoa man has been charged with breaching bail, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace.

He appeared in Gisborne District Court yesterday.

Police announced a further four arrests yesterday.

Two people, aged 23 and 27, have been arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violenceand unlawful assembly to disturb the peace.

The 23-year-old has also been charged with assault with blunt Instrument.

Police have also charged a 30-year-old man with possession of an offensive weapon and a 34-year-old man with receiving property.

“All those arrested are gang members and one is in a leadership position within Wairoa’s Mongrel Mob,” acting Tairāwhiti area commander Inspector Darren Paki said.

“The investigation into the altercation is progressing well, and police have more activity planned in the coming days.

“At the heart of our efforts is making sure the community feels safe and supported, and we are taking a number of actions to achieve this, including working closely with community leaders and our partners, such as Wairoa District Council,” he said.

Police have maintained a visible presence on the roads and footpaths around Wairoa in the wake of a major gang-related fight in the town last weekend. Police said officers on the beat have been engaging with the public who have been relaying their concerns and thoughts to them. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police are a visible presence on the roads and footpaths around Wairoa.

“Officers on the beat have been engaging with the public and relaying their concerns and thoughts back to us.

“The overwhelming sentiment from people has been a feeling of disappointment at what occurred,” Paki said.

“We share that feeling and will continue to pursue those involved.

“The Wairoa community can help the investigation.

“If you have information that could assist the inquiries into Saturday’s fight, please talk to us in person, or contact us via 105, referencing the file number 240727/7731.”

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.







