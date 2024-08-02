“The investigation into the altercation is progressing well, and police have more activity planned in the coming days.
“At the heart of our efforts is making sure the community feels safe and supported, and we are taking a number of actions to achieve this, including working closely with community leaders and our partners, such as Wairoa District Council,” he said.
Police are a visible presence on the roads and footpaths around Wairoa.
“Officers on the beat have been engaging with the public and relaying their concerns and thoughts back to us.
“The overwhelming sentiment from people has been a feeling of disappointment at what occurred,” Paki said.
“We share that feeling and will continue to pursue those involved.