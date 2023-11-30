Rail boss slams New Zealand infrastructure costs, last-minute agreement extends the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and more Kiwis falling behind on their mortgage payments in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A disgruntled ex-employee made a late-night visit to his old workplace and threatened to kill former colleagues, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a business in the suburb of Fairfield at 11pm yesterday due to an ex-employee making threats towards the staff.

A 42-year-old man threatened to kill multiple employees and made further threats.

Police found the man at his home. He was arrested and charged with two counts of threats to kill.

He was due to appear in court today.