Police arrest man after ‘zombie knife’ attack in New Lynn, Auckland

NZ Herald
PM Christopher Luxon and Police Minister Mark Mitchell talk Auckland crime after the Prime Minister has been for a police ride-along. Video / NZ Herald

A man has been arrested after a “violent assault” with a “zombie” knife in Auckland.

Emergency services were called to Portage Rd, New Lynn, around 4.30pm on Thursday where they found a woman seriously injured.

Today, Waitematā CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Adam Lough said the victim was inside a vehicle at the time of the alleged “violent assault”.

“It appears the male offender was attempting to recover a stolen vehicle at the time,” he said.

“He has gone about this the wrong way, instead committing an offence by carrying this knife and inflicting a serious injury.”

Police warn against carrying a "zombie knife" after a woman was seriously injured in Auckland's New Lynn on Thursday.
The woman was taken to hospital where she was stable after undergoing surgery.

A search warrant was carried out in Henderson today and a 24-year-old man was taken into custody “without incident”.

He’s been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in the Waitākere District Court.

Police have also located a large knife allegedly used in the attack - a ‘zombie knife’. They are large, aggressive-looking knives inspired by zombie media, often with a serrated edge, associated with violent criminal use.

“There is absolutely no reason whatsoever for anyone in the community to possess a weapon such as this, which are offensive weapons,” Lough said.

“You run the risk of being arrested and prosecuted if you own or are found to be carrying these ‘zombie’ knives in public places.”

Police said people should avoid taking potentially criminal matters into their own hands, and instead call police on 111.

