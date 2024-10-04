A man has been arrested after a “violent assault” with a “zombie” knife in Auckland.
Emergency services were called to Portage Rd, New Lynn, around 4.30pm on Thursday where they found a woman seriously injured.
Today, Waitematā CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Adam Lough said the victim was inside a vehicle at the time of the alleged “violent assault”.
“It appears the male offender was attempting to recover a stolen vehicle at the time,” he said.
“He has gone about this the wrong way, instead committing an offence by carrying this knife and inflicting a serious injury.”