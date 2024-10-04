Police warn against carrying a "zombie knife" after a woman was seriously injured in Auckland's New Lynn on Thursday.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was stable after undergoing surgery.

A search warrant was carried out in Henderson today and a 24-year-old man was taken into custody “without incident”.

He’s been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in the Waitākere District Court.

Police have also located a large knife allegedly used in the attack - a ‘zombie knife’. They are large, aggressive-looking knives inspired by zombie media, often with a serrated edge, associated with violent criminal use.

“There is absolutely no reason whatsoever for anyone in the community to possess a weapon such as this, which are offensive weapons,” Lough said.

“You run the risk of being arrested and prosecuted if you own or are found to be carrying these ‘zombie’ knives in public places.”

Police said people should avoid taking potentially criminal matters into their own hands, and instead call police on 111.

