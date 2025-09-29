Advertisement
Police arrest man after Palmerston North Plaza shopper jewellery snatch

Police received a report of a robbery at The Plaza shopping centre in Palmerston North and chased the suspect down using CCTV. Photo / Google

A man has been arrested after snatching jewellery off a shopper in Palmerston North’s Downtown Plaza with bystanders giving chase to get back the stolen item.

A person was robbed of jewellery that they were wearing under the threat of violence around 1pm in the city’s large shopping centre.

