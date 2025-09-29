A 29-year-old man was due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on October 2 on a robbery charge.
Elsewhere, police are asking the Hamilton public to help them find a man they believe has committed a series of aggravated robberies and used an e-scooter as a getaway vehicle.
Police said the man arrived on a black e-scooter armed with a knife, demanding money, and targeted three food outlets in the Dinsdale Shopping Centre.
“On September 24, he robbed one shop; on September 25, he robbed two shops before fleeing the scenes on the e-scooter,” Detective Sergeant Matt Lee said. “During the second robbery, a victim was assaulted by the male.”
Police believed the robberies were carried out by the same person and said anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 250924/6144.