The victim then had their jewellery returned to them.

“The victim in this matter was understandably shaken but was not injured,” said acting Detective Sergeant Richard How.

”It is great to get such a quick arrest for them and members of the public.

“Police want to remind people that their safety is our priority. Anyone that creates danger in the community will be held to account”.

A 29-year-old man was due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on October 2 on a robbery charge.

Elsewhere, police are asking the Hamilton public to help them find a man they believe has committed a series of aggravated robberies and used an e-scooter as a getaway vehicle.

A man police believe has been committing armed robberies in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Police said the man arrived on a black e-scooter armed with a knife, demanding money, and targeted three food outlets in the Dinsdale Shopping Centre.

“On September 24, he robbed one shop; on September 25, he robbed two shops before fleeing the scenes on the e-scooter,” Detective Sergeant Matt Lee said. “During the second robbery, a victim was assaulted by the male.”

Police believed the robberies were carried out by the same person and said anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 250924/6144.