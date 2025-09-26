Hamilton police seek man after Dinsdale e-scooter robbery spree
RNZ
The man police believe has been committing armed robberies in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied
Police are asking the Hamilton public to help them find a man they believe has committed a series of aggravated robberies using an e-scooter as a getaway vehicle.
Three food outlets in the Dinsdale Shopping Centre had been targeted in the last few
days, they said on Friday.
The man arrives on a black e-scooter armed with a knife, demanding money.
“On September 24, he robbed one shop; on September 25, he robbed two shops before fleeing the scenes on the e-scooter,” Detective Sergeant Matt Lee said.