Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Hamilton police seek man after Dinsdale e-scooter robbery spree

RNZ
Quick Read

The man police believe has been committing armed robberies in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

The man police believe has been committing armed robberies in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ Online

Police are asking the Hamilton public to help them find a man they believe has committed a series of aggravated robberies using an e-scooter as a getaway vehicle.

Three food outlets in the Dinsdale Shopping Centre had been targeted in the last few

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save