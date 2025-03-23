Advertisement
Police arrest man, 49, after spate of alleged offending in Auckland Central retail stores

  • A 49-year-old man previously sought for multiple alleged offences in Central Auckland has been arrested.
  • He faces nine charges of aggravated assault and five charges of theft from retail premises.
  • Police said they believe the arrest “will make the city centre safer”.

A dangerous man previously sought by police in relation to a spate of offending in Central Auckland retail premises has been arrested.

The 49-year-old is set to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow on nine charges of aggravated assault, five charges of theft from retails, and several other charges.

Police said the warrant for his arrest in connection to an aggravated robbery would also be heard.

“We believe this arrest will make the city centre safer.”

Police thanked the Auckland Central retail community and the security sector, which both kept them up to date with sightings and information, “and ultimately led us to making an arrest”.

