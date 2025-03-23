Homicide investigation underway in Featherston. Israel and Lebanon resume rocket strikes. Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital. Video / NZ Herald

A 49-year-old man previously sought for multiple alleged offences in Central Auckland has been arrested.

He faces nine charges of aggravated assault and five charges of theft from retail premises.

Police said they believe the arrest “will make the city centre safer”.

A dangerous man previously sought by police in relation to a spate of offending in Central Auckland retail premises has been arrested.

The 49-year-old is set to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow on nine charges of aggravated assault, five charges of theft from retails, and several other charges.

Police said the warrant for his arrest in connection to an aggravated robbery would also be heard.