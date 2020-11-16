Police arrest 71-year-old Lower Hutt man on drugs charges

Police have made another arrest in their fight against GBL. Photo / File

Police have arrested a 71-year-old man on drugs charges as part of a focus on making a dent in the GBL market in the Wellington region.

Officers executed a search warrant at a property in Normandale, Lower Hutt on Friday, along with Customs officers.

They found 300 grams of methamphetamine and about 13.5 litres of the Class B drug GBL.

They arrested a local man and charged him with importing meth, possession of meth for supply, and possession of GBL for supply. He was due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

The latest arrest follows the termination last week of Operation Skipjack in Wellington City, where police seized about 400 litres of GBL and arrested two men.

"Police remain committed to ensuring that those who deal in illicit substances are brought to account before the courts," said Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard.

"The drugs they peddle cause immeasurable harm to members of our community, and it is with great satisfaction this operation has removed this potential harm from circulation."