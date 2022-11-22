70-year-old Canterbury man arrested for poaching using night vision. Photo / 123RF

A 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and poaching livestock using thermal imaging equipment in Canterbury.

He will appear in court facing charges of theft of livestock, discharging a firearm, and ill-treatment of animals.

The alleged incident happened near Darfield after police used ballistic testing in an effort to identify the alleged offender.

Darfield Senior Constable Hamish Caird said police recently undertook a thorough investigation after receiving reports of livestock being shot and killed from a public road using thermal optical equipment.

“Police were aware of incidents of poaching on private properties and have been working hard to locate and hold offenders to account.”

Thermal imaging equipment can be mounted on firearms and improve the ability to detect an object in the dark using infrared.

“The alleged offender was identified by testing the fired projectiles which were extracted from the animals, for their unique markings.”

Police said the markings were linked to the potential weapon used.

“This testing capability brought the investigation to a successful conclusion,” Caird said.

Poachers can face a maximum penalty of up to a $100,000 fine, plus up to two years in prison.

Caird warned that police will use ballistics, DNA and genomic testing capabilities to prevent crime and harm in rural communities, saying that unlawful hunting puts other people who may be in the area at risk and could have potentially fatal consequences.

“Poaching can also be a catalyst for other crimes, such as damaging machinery and the theft of fuel”

Police reminded rural owners to prioritise security, keep in touch with neighbours and report anything unusual.