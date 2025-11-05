Advertisement
Police arrest 65-year-old man for nude bike ride along Tamaki Drive

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police arrested a 65-year-old man on Tamaki Drive for offensive behaviour. Photo / Facebook

A naked pensioner was arrested after he was spotted riding through an upmarket Auckland street.

Police were called to Tamaki Drive about 1.40pm today after reports of a naked man riding a bicycle in the area.

A 65-year-old man was arrested for offensive behaviour, police said.

