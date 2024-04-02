The Government lays out its next checklist for the country, how a bank manager helped victims send money to scammers, and school stand-downs and suspensions on the rise in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Police have arrested a middle-aged man who tried to abduct an Auckland schoolgirl two weeks ago.

The Green Bay High School student was targeted at 4.23pm on March 19 in West Auckland, police said.

“We were notified that an unknown male driving a vehicle had slowed down next to the victim walking on South Titirangi Rd near the intersection with Tinopai Rd,” police explained.

The man allegedly attempted to start a conversation with the girl before he reached out of the vehicle and grabbed her by the arm, according to police.

The girl managed to break free of his grasp and run home.

In a statement today, Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said a 56-year-old man had been arrested over Easter weekend.

“We followed up on information from the public about a vehicle of interest in this case, which has led to the arrest.”

The vehicle was earlier described by police as a a white-coloured flat deck truck, with writing on its side.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Friday, April 5, charged with assaulting a female.

Goldie said further charges could not be ruled out as the investigation continues.

“We believe there have been similar approaches in the West Auckland area over the last several months, and we encourage members of our community who have knowledge of these incidents to please contact police.”

Green Bay High School Principal Fiona Barker earlier said she learned of the event the following morning after being contacted by the student’s family.

“[The student is] being supported by our guidance team and we are in close contact with their family,” Barker said.

“We have let our community know about the situation, as well as getting in touch with schools in the area.”

The school notified the public of the incident on social media.

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’ and referencing file number 240319/5568.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



